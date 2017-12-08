Big City survey reveals why readers are happy with Sunderland life

Getting stuck in traffic jams seems to be a regular problem for many of you - but what would it take to get you to abandon your car in the city?

Those were questions that formed part of our Big City Survey.

Traffic at St Mary's Way.

30% of respondents said they found themselves stuck in traffic on a daily basis while driving or taking a bus or taxi in Sunderland.

A further 20.1% said it happened several times a week.

By contrast, only 2.7% said it never happens.

But what would persuade you to ditch the car when it comes to driving in Sunderland?

How long do you spend sitting in traffic?

Some 29.5% of you said more convenient/frequent public transport would do the trick and a further 28.4% said cheaper public transport would help.

Of other answers given, 10.5% said more/safer cycle routes would be the answer while 9.35% suggested more park and ride schemes.

But a large percentage of you admitted nothing would make you abandon the car, regardless of traffic jams, with 27.8% falling into that category.

“A vibrant city with all the business and tourists that go with it, requires a good transport infrastructure and roads are a major part of that,” was one respondent’s verdict on Sunderland.

Would you take public transport across Sunderland?

Another reader said: “Sunderland is the pot hole capital of the North East, not good for city looking for culture status. Congestion caused by the council by having traffic lights every few yards, none of which are in sequence.”

And one respondent said: “The interchange although not a road is a disgrace. It is the only bus station which when the wind blows is like standing in a wind tunnel. When it rains or snows an umbrella is needed inside the interchange.”

How you responded to the Big City Survey

Happy at home and at work, friendly with your neighbours and eating healthily – Echo readers are a content bunch.

Those are the findings which have emerged from the results of our Big City Survey.

Nearly 1,000 of you took part in the survey, having your say on a host of issues, incuding crime and health.

Today, in our final feature we’re looking at the answers you gave around your home life and how you feel about the communities where you live.

The results showed:

81% of you feel happy at home

44% feel happy at work

63% eat a healthy diet

Only 18% often feel lonely

47.5% know your neighbours well

BUT

46% of you don’t feel in touch with what is happening in your local community

And 39% say you don’t have a strong bond with your community.

Respondents to our survey were asked how they felt in relation to a number of statements. When it came to the question ‘I feel happy at home’ 47.5% agreed and 33.5% strongly agreed. By contrast, only 4.9% disagreed and 3.4% strongly disagreed.

When it came to being asked ‘I feel happy at work/in my studies’ 32.8% agreed and 11.6% strongly agreed compared to 9.1% in disagreement and 3.4% who strongly disagreed.

Some 38.6% of respondents agreed with the statement that they and their family are financially comfortable. A further 11.7% strongly agreed but only 8.4% strongly disagreed.

And few of you say you often feel lonely. Only 5.2% strongly agreed with that statement and 13.1% agreed. By comparison, 35.4% disagreed and a further 25.3% strongly disagreed.

The majority of those who answered the survey also said they followed a healthy diet. 45.9% agreed with that statement and a further 16.7% strongly agreed. In contrast, just 3.1% strongly disagreed and 9.25% disagreed.

When it came to your neighbourhoods, some interesting figures came up.

For while most of you say you know your neighbours well – 33% agreeing and 14.4% strongly agreeing compared to 22% disagreeing and 8.5% strongly disagreeing – many of you admit to being less involved in your communities.

When asked ‘I feel in touch with what is happening in my local community’ 31.2% disagreed and 15% strongly disagreed.

And some 56% of you also disagreed or stringly disagreed with the notion you are ‘actively involved’ in your local communities.