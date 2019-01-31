Big chance to join the starting line of Sunderland's festival of fitness

Little legs have helped back a big event as entries are welcomed in for a run through the streets of Sunderland.

Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run will be hosted for the third time when it is held on Sunday, May 12, alongside the 10K and half marathon.

It will start at 9am and uses the same start and finish line in Keel Square as the events in Sunderland City Runs programme, which begins later that morning.

Already training to take part in this year's BIG 3K Run are the children, and adults, at Dame Dorothy School in Dock Street, Monkwearmouth.

Headteacher Iain Williamson said: "Last year was our first time taking part in the BIG 3K run as a school, and we’re hoping to involve parents and staff this year as part of our inclusive drive to promote health and well-being.

"Daily running exercise is very much part of the curriculum at our school, with all classes encouraged to run for at least five minutes every day during lesson time.

"The running club meets once a week at lunchtime to train the most enthusiastic runners on our outdoor track, and entering events such as this outside of school provides great encouragement and motivation.”

Early online entries for the BIG 3K run will be discounted, but everyone taking part in the event will receive a t-shirt, medal and goody bag as both a reward and reminder of their achievement.

Sunderland City Council cabinet member for communities and culture, Councillor John Kelly, said: “The Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to get involved in a family running event as part of the 'Sunderland City Runs' weekend.

"It's the chance for everybody, children and families, to share the big race experience in our city centre roared on by spectators.

"To help we can provide beginner runners in all the events with some online training plans, and there are activity apps to help them monitor their progress.”

Councillor Kelly added: "Starting to exercise on a more regular basis increases your energy levels, helps with weight loss and helps make you feel healthier and happier with running a great way to begin.”

To find out more and enter the Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run click here



There is a new addition to this year’s Sunderland City Runs weekend, with the first Sunderland City 5K starting and finishing on the Northern Spire on the evening of Saturday, May 11.

Spokesperson for organisers of the Sunderland City 5K Events of the North and founder of the new run, Jarra Arra Steve Cram, said: “The weekend will be a great opportunity for runners of all ages and abilities and a very exciting schedule of events in Sunderland.”

To find out more about the Sunderland City 5K, 10K and Half Marathon and to enter online visit http://sunderlandcity10k.com/