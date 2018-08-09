Best ever year for Sunderland firm

A Sunderland company has enjoyed its best ever year - and it comes just months after they won a Portfolio Award.

New World Designs, based at the Software Centre, has seen improved turnover, an increase in jobs and a trade boost in markets all over the globe.

It has been a great year, the busiest year we have ever had Ian Wright

Directors Ian Wright and Steven Reeves are delighted with the performance of the 19-year-old firm which is the holder of the Creative Industries title at the 2017 Portfolio Awards.

Judges heard how the company was global leaders in the areas of Bullet Time photography, feature film special effects and bespoke automated movie software used in Hollywood blockbusters.

New World Designs also worked with the Hylton Castle project, Restaurant Week, and created the official pitch video for the City of Culture 2021 bid.

But since the awards, life has got even better for the company.

Ian told the Echo: “It has been a great year, the busiest year we have ever had.”

He said the firm had done more trade in countries such as China and ‘in most continents’ and said that was down to a mix of good advertising, marketing and word of mouth.

Reflecting on last year’s awards, Ian described the finale at the Stadium of Light as “a really good night. Excellent.”

He urged businesses to enter this year’s competition.

Once again, we want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves - in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, BIC, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.