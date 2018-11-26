'Becky was too beautiful to live' - 13 tributes to Sunderland mum after tragic death at 37

Friends, family and colleagues across Sunderland have been sharing their memories of a beloved mum who "was the life and soul of the party."

Becky Timby, 37, died at her Sunderland home earlier this month after becoming unwell.

Her partner Brian, 39, told the Echo that Becky had taken ill at home less than a year after having a successful heart transplant.

Following the tragedy, he has thanked everyone who has supported him in the wake of his partner's death, and said: "“The amount of people that have been to see me or sent flowers and cards or even put tributes on social media is amazing.

"“She’ll be a big miss to so many people because she was the life and soul of the party.

“We thought once her transplant was done and everything was OK, she’d be able to have a normal life but it’s just one of those things that we have to accept.

“We were making plans for the future, things like going to Florida on holiday, which we’ll never do together now.

Becky with daughter Brooke and partner Brian.

“But we have taken as many positives from Becky’s life as we possibly can and that’s helping us a lot."

Here are some of your tributes to Becky from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Kay Orrell Henson: "RIP Becky you were the life and soul to any where you went. My thoughts are with Brian and Brooke, all the families."

Joanne Ayre: "RIP Becky such a sad loss thoughts are with your family."

Kelly Sinclair: "Heartbreaking, rest in peace."

Pauline Slee: "RIP, condolences to all the family, Becky was too beautiful to live."

Melissa Jayne: "Rest in peace beautiful angel."

Marghani Joan: "So sad and so young, my heartfelt condolences to her family."

Lana LesleyAnne Carney: "RIP Becky, sending my sympathies to all her nearest and dearest."

Michelle Tosh: "RIP lovely lady gone far to never be forgotten thoughts love go to all her family [and] friends."

Kimberley Hepton: "Sleep tight darling love and miss you never forgotten."

Lesley Simpson: "So sad, thought having a new heart was meant to give people a new lease of life."

Kev Thompson: "RIP Becky my heart goes out to your family."

Julie Rogan: "So sad ... RIP Becky ... I'll never forget those Saturdays at work, always a laugh with you around. My thoughts go out to family and friends."

Tanya Hepton: "Brokenhearted . You sure were the life and soul Becky Timby, I and many many other with miss you deeply. Sleep [tight] beautiful angel."