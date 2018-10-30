Bank bosses to hold business event at The Fans Museum in Sunderland

Sunderland business people and would-be entrepreneurs have been invited to find out more about growing their companies and ideas at a special event.

Santander is holding a Breakthrough session at The Fans Museum in North Bridge Street on November 14, dedicated to helping attendees on their "business journey".

The bank said the event aims to provide "the inspiration, practical insights and professional support you need to start or develop your own business, as well as see it survive and thrive".

The event will include the chance to network with like-minded local businesses to discuss key issues impacting the area, share ideas and find ways to support each other.

Food and drink will be provided. Doors open at 5:45pm for a prompt 6pm start and will conclude the evening at 8pm.

To confirm your attendance, email michael.cain@santander.co.uk including your name and business name.