Ban for college student caught driving erratically after a boozy night out in Sunderland

A college student seen driving erratically after a boozy night out in Sunderland has been banned from driving.

Dylan Thynne claims ‘temptation got the better of him’ when he decided to switch from soft drinks to the hard stuff, on November 16, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

It was a stupid thing to do and you should know better Bench chairman Gary Cracknell

The 22-year-old had been driving his mother’s Renault Clio uninsured when he was stopped by police on the A690 at Houghton Cut, the court was told.

Prosecutor Laura Croft said: “The defendant was stopped by police at 11.35pm.

“Officers stopped the vehicle as a result of how it was being driven.

“It was seen clipping a kerb on the exit of a roundabout.

“The vehicle was swerving from side to side and driving in excess of the 50mph speed limit.

“The officer requested it to stop. It continued for a short period, then stopped.”

Ms Croft said Thynne appeared unsteady in his feet, his eyes were glazed and speech slurred.

He failed a roadside breath test and tested 52 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit being 35.

Ms Croft added: “Obviously the matter is aggravated by the manner of driving, which caused the officer to stop him.”

Thynne, of York Cresecent, Hetton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and without insurance.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “He doesn’t accept the police officer’s version of events.

“Dylan admitted the offence last week and gave me instructions.

“What he told me was that the police officer stopped the vehicle because he was showing as having no insurance.

“The police officer never mentioned anything about the standard of his driving.”

He added: “He’s a young man with no previous convictions.

“He accepts he was over the limit and that he was driving with no insurance.

“He had gone out with his friends in Sunderland for something to eat.

“His intention was to drive there, have a meal, drink soft drinks and drive back.

“However, temptation got the better of him and he had a drink.

“He then had another one and thought he would be okay to drive.”

Mr McAlindon said the East Durham College student lives with his grandmother and has a job interview coming up, which he is hopeful of getting.

He said Thynne had mistakenly believed he was insured to drive his mother’s car.

Bench chairman Gary Cracknell said: “This bench takes any drink driving offence very, very seriously.

“It was a stupid thing to do and you should know better.”

Thynne was banned from driving for 16 months.

Magistrates also fined him £120 and told him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.