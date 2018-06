Have your say

Yobs who torched rubbish which had been left in a Sunderland back lane have damaged telephone lines.

Firefighters were called to Ancona Street in Pallion shortly before 8.30pm yesterday, where a pile of rubbish left in the lane had been set alight.

Firefighters were called to this rubbish blaze in Ancona Street, Pallion. Pic: Owers Media.

The crew from Sunderland Central fire station used one hose reel to extinguish the rubbish, which had been piled against a telegraph pole.

* Thanks to Owers Media for the video.