Baby taken to hospital following house fire in Sunderland

A family - including a baby, a child and two dogs - escaped to safety after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their Sunderland home.

The baby was taken to hospital following the fire for a precautionary check-up.

Fire crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations were called to the fire which broke out in the kitchen of a house in Mayfield Court, in Fulwell, at 12.37pm earlier today.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two adults, a child, a baby and two dogs were self-rescued prior to the arrival of the fire service.

"The baby was conveyed to Sunderland Royal Hospital by ambulance for a precautionary check-up.

"The remaining residents and pets were uninjured."

The fire had broken out in the kitchen of the two-storey semi-detached property.

Firefighters say the washing machine was 40% severely damaged by fire and heat and 60% severely damaged by smoke.

The kitchen was 20% severely damaged by fire and 80% damaged by smoke while the remainder of the ground floor was 100% lightly smoke damaged.