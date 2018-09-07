Arson probe launched as four vehicles torched in Sunderland streets

Have your say

A police probe has been launched following a string of vehicle fires which are being treated as arson attacks.

Firefighters and police officers have attended 'a number of car fires and other incidents' in the Hylton Red House and Hylton Castle areas of Sunderland.

The three cars and a van which were set alight are believed to be linked and are being treated as suspected arson.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Police are investigating a spate of car fires in Sunderland overnight.

“Officers received reports of a vehicle fire on Cricklewood Road and Ravenna Road, as well as a car and a van on fire at Reeth Square, Sunderland. The fires were all reported to police between 2.20am and 3.30am this morning.

“Nobody was injured. Officers are treating the incidents as suspected arson.

“Police believe the incidents may be linked. Inquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 91 070918.”

Crews from Sunderland Central fire station were called to the incidents in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said: "A car and a van were alight on a drive outside a property in Red House. They are believed to have been started deliberately."