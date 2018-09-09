Arson probe launched after fishing boat blaze in Sunderland

Have your say

Police and fire chiefs are today investigating the cause of a blaze on board a fishing boat moored in Sunderland.

A member of the public raised the alarm about a fire abroad the Prevail, which was moored at Clark's Quay, under the Queen Alexandra Bridge, at about 6.30am.

The fishing boat Prevail ablaze at Clark's Quay in Sunderland this morning. Pic: RNLI/Coastguard.

Police and the fire brigade attended, along with the Sunderland RNLI D class inshore lifeboat and Coastguards officers from Sunderland.

The RNLI and Coastguard personnel were there to provide safety cover to firefighters who were fighting the fire.

The operation lasted about three hours, until the crews were satisfied that the fire would not re-ignite.

The boat suffered significant damage in the fire, whose cause is being investigated.

The fishing boat Prevail after the blaze at Clark's Quay in Sunderland this morning. Pic: RNLI/Coastguard.