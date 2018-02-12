Arrest made after report of rape in Sunderland's Mowbray Park

Police investigating a report of a rape in a Sunderland city centre park have made an arrest.

Northumbria Police received a report that a 28-year-old woman was raped in Mowbray Park, off Toward Road, yesterday.

Details as to why part of the park has been cordoned off have not yet been released.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is in police custody.

A cordon is currently in place in the park while police continue their investigation.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "On Sunday, police received a report at 28-year-old woman had been raped in Mowbray Park, Sunderland.

"A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in police custody.

Police have been at the park since this morning.

"A cordon is in place while police carry out inquiries into the incident.

"Extra officers are carrying out patrols through the park."