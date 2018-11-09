Armistice 100: Sunderland church filled with more than 20,000 poppies

Have your say

More than 20,000 poppies have filled a church in Penshaw to remember the soldiers from the Durham Light Infantry who lost their lives in the First World War.

Members of the church at Our Lady Queen of Peace, in Penshaw, first hoped to craft 13,000 poppies - the number of 13,000 handmade poppies to represent the 13,000 soldiers of County Durham who lost their life in the war.

There are more than 20,000 poppies in the church

But due to an overwhelming response, there are currently 20,045 poppies decorating the church in a stunning installation piece.

Parishioners have been busy knitting, sewing, crocheting, cutting, sticking, gluing and sculpting poppies since May.

The name of everyone in the Durham Light Infantry has been written on the pews of the church.

The displays is open to the public for limited hours until November 18.

Team organiser Eddie Ashburner among the poppies

For more visit www.parishpoppies.wixsite.com/website

Reading the names of soldiers on the end of the pews