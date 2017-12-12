Appeal to track down burglars after homes are targeted by thieves

Details have been released by police as officers try to track down the thieves behind two break-ins at houses.

The first burglary happened at 7.30am on Sunday, November 5, in Wilfred Street in Pallion.

Cresswell Court in Ashbrooke. Image copyright Google Maps.

A man was seen in the rear yard of an address.

He was disturbed by a neighbour and made off.

The offender is described as early twenties, skinny build, dark hair and unshaved with stubble. He was wearing a long sleeved grey hooded top and light blue faded jeans.

The second burglary happened on Thursday, November 9, at around 11.30am in Cresswell Court in Ashbrooke.

Among items stolen in the burglary were a TW Steele watch with a brown strap and white face, a silver D&G watch and a black flatscreen TV.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into both burglaries – that are not believed to be linked and are being treated as separate incidents – and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference OIC962 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.