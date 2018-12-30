'An inspiration to other blokes' - warm wishes for Sunderland dad who shed seven stone in time for daughter's special day

'Well done, you look fab' - praise and warm wishes have been flooding in for a Sunderland dad who lost seven stone in time for his daughter's graduation.

Trevor Corner dropped from 21st 7lb to 13st 12lb after deciding to do something about his weight.

His achievement has inspired other Echo readers to share their stories about struggling with their weight, as well as attracting warm words from others.

Keith Rowe said: "Can have your autograph Trevor Corner? Absolutely top lad and father, known him since we were eight.

"Fantastic achievement and should be good inspiration to other blokes struggling with carrying excess weight to go into 2019 with their own goals to do similar lifestyle changes.

"To get change you have to do change."

Ryan Safc Turley said: "Well done mate. I’ve done the same over the last year and a bit I’ve finally hit my nine stone loss went from 22 stone 12 pounds, and today I sit at 14 stone - down from a 5XL top to large and large trousers.

"It’s all about your mentality: if it’s right, it’s pretty simple eat less move more - but a big well done."

Donna Gilroy said: "Well done. I have lost five-and-a-half stone since last January. Still got another couple of stone to lose. I am a woman on a mission.

"I lost 5 stone a few years ago but like everyone else put it all back in again and more. So this time I am classing it as a lifestyle change rather than a diet and touch wood it seems to be working.

"I am so focused and determined. I feel so much healthier and happier than I have done in a very long time."

Paul Maple said: "Very well done Trevor, you need real commitment to do that."

Pat Seadog McCardle said: "Well done, I need to do the same and get the mentality right!"

Mick Lockey said: "Congratulations and well done Trevor. I myself have battled the bulge and still continue to do so.

"I’ve tried all sorts and wanted gastric surgery but my BMI was too high and I went through the program at Sunderland Royal.

"I’ve since lost 5st in 15 weeks and have now been told that BMI is too low to meet the criteria."

Denise Mustard said: "Fantastic achievement."

Lisa Stewart said: "Well done, you look fab."

Mark Patrick Cronin said: "Well done - healthy body healthy mind!"

Sam Walker said: "Well done! Not easy to loose so much weight. Good on you, look fab."