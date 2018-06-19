Amazing pictures of fans going wild in Sunderland's FanZone as England win first World Cup match against Tunisia

Sunderland was buzzing with World Cup fever as England took on Tunisia in their first game of the World Cup.

The city centre was alive with atmosphere as supporters descended on the FanZone at Park Lane to watch the Three Lions claim their first victory in Russia.

Our photographer captured dozens of images of fans going wild - as well as their less-happy reaction during after Tunisia equalised. See the pictures here.

The FanZone is open throughout the World Cup, screening all matches on a 20-ft outdoor screen.

