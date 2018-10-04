Amazing Jessica, 13, raises £700 for her local library at Junior Great North Run

A girl from Seaburn has raised £700 for her local library.

Jessica Ord, 13, was challenged by her gran, Barbara, a Fulwell Community Library volunteer, to take part in the 4K Junior Great North Run.

It is community at work, and Jessica and others are who make it so special. Richard Beck, Fulwell Library volunteer

So the Whitburn Comprehensive School pupil completed the challenge and presented a cheque to the community resource.

Richard Beck, a Fulwell Library volunteer, said: “I cannot thank Jessica enough for this sponsorship, which exceeded everyone’s expectations.

“We love that people young and old see the library as their library and fully buy into what we are doing.

“In an age where money is everything, we have a large group of volunteers who have stuck with us and ask for nothing but give our customers a fantastic service, welcoming everyone and making the library what it is.

The library is a non-profit company which uses all funding to improve the facilities available and works to support Friends of Fulwell projects.

Each week more than 700 people visit the building, which is thriving, according to Coun Margaret Beck.

She said: “Jessica’s gran, Barbara, is a volunteer in the library and helps run the Monday evening singers.

“Jessica is just like her gran and the library has benefited from her hard work.

“As the library approaches the end of its first 15 months of operation it is becoming stronger and more vibrant, with a range of activities for everyone from tots to the elderly and disabled.

“It is amazing how many disabled people use the library, and this is because all parts can be easily accessed.”