‘Amateur’ cannabis farmer caught after plants found in Sunderland flat

An ‘amateur’ cannabis farmer has avoided going to jail after police found a ‘small but well-constructed’ cultivation in a Sunderland flat.

Richard Stevens, 32, set up the farm in a loft in Grindon and planned to sell some of the plants on while keeping some for himself, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

This is an amateur attempting to do something he isn’t very good at Jason Smith, defending

However, his venture was thwarted when police arrived to have a look around on July 20 last year, during the search for a wanted man.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Police were searching for a wanted male.

“Mr Stevens allowed police into the flat at number 10. He and his father were renovating the property.

“Mr Stevens stated that he lived in number 11. Inside, police came across the loft area, at this point Mr Stevens is said to be agitated.”

The court heard that officers opened two loft hatches inside the property.

Ms Beck said: “They found a small but well-constructed cannabis farm.

“There were 19 plants which weren’t fully grown.

“He told police he was going to sell them to pay off his debts.

“He confirmed they were not fully grown and he hadn’t sold any as yet.

“He was before the court in 2015 for a similar matter.”

Stevens, of Gerrard Road, Grindon, pleaded guilty to growing cannabis.

Jason Smith, defending, said: “These were 19 plants, all of which were immature plants.

“There was no money to be made off these plants and I doubt there ever would be.

“This is an amateur attempting to do something he isn’t very good at.

“He’s in a situation where he said some would be sold on, that might well be the case if he’d known anyone who did that.

“Other parts of the production he would have used himself.

“He suffers from a number of ailments and has used cannabis in the past to assist with back pain and mental health.

“He’s used quite a bit of cannabis and growing it was to make money and not buy from dealers at inflated rates.”

Stevens was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 20 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.