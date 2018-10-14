Air ambulance called after driver is trapped in Sunderland road smash

The Great North Air Ambulance has been called in after a driver became trapped following a crash.

Northumbria Police were called to Tunstall Hope Road, which links Leechmere Road with Ryhope, at 3.40pm today after the crash was reported to its officers.

The North East Ambulance Service said it called at 3.35pm and has sent two of its Hazard Area Response Teams (Hart) and called in the Great North Air Ambulance's helicopter.

The service has said efforts are underway to release a patient who has become trapped.

Police spokesman said: "At this time the eastbound junction with Leechmere Road and the westbound junction with Tunstall Village Green are closed.

"Please avoid the area wherever possible."