Ahoy there! The Tall Ships have taken to a Sunderland stage

All aboard for the Tall Ship theatre show.

They’re certainly sailing ahead at St Anne’s RC Primary School in Sunderland where they secured funding to take an artistic approach to the The Tall Ships Races.

It is great to see the excitement already building across the school and the local community Tara Scott

The school got to watch a show using funding from Sunderland’s West Area Committee and Heritage Lottery Fund.

It was all part of a project where St Anne’s used facts about the history of the river and port in Sunderland. Four classes also paid a visit to the Port 300 exhibition at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens to explore history.

Coun Peter Gibson, Chair of Sunderland’s West Area Committee, said: “We are pleased to be able to help such a fantastic project. The aim to increase the pupil’s sense of place and pride in their local area and of course the wider city is one, we are very happy to support.

“I urge everyone, young and old to get excited for the arrival of the Tall Ships in July. This project is a great example of just one of many ways people can be involved in what I’m sure will be a magnificent occasion.”

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens was also working with the school and No Limits Theatre to deliver the Tall Ships Arts Award Project, which is linked to the current Port 300 Exhibition.

Museum staff and actors from No Limits visited the school and delivered a whole school assembly called ‘Jack Ahoy’.

It was based on characters and events along the River Wear and Port from the past 200 years, and was told through the eyes of a crow.

It had links to Jack Crawford’s life, his ship, The Venerable and the upcoming Tall Ships Races coming in July.

It was followed by drama workshops exploring the jobs on-board a ship and object handling and archive sessions. Teachers will use the Museum’s Port 300 resource pack with history materials and art activity ideas to develop a whole school project.

This project will culminate with a school participation in the West Area Tall Ships event in June and the Tall Ships festival in July.

Pupils participating in the drama workshops and museum visits will gain a Discover in a Day arts award. Each pupil will receive a certificate from the awarding body, Trinity College.

Tara Scott, Art Co-ordinator at St Anne’s RC Primary School said: “We are fully committed to delivering the highest quality artistic and heritage experience to our pupils. Learning these new skills, meeting artists and practitioners and visiting new places will increase their confidence and awareness of the wider world.

“We aim to inspire and prepare them for the arrival of the Tall Ships in Sunderland in July 2018. It is great to see the excitement already building across the school and the local community.”

For further information on The Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018 go to www.tallshipssunderland.com