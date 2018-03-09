A690 reopen near A19 after three vehicle collision

A crash caused a section of the A690 taking traffic towards the A19 to be closed off.

The incident happened at around 10.40am today on the eastbound carriageway, beyond the Stony Gate junction.

Emergency services attended the scene after a Kia Optima, Mazda 6 and Audi A1 all collided.

Those involved suffered minor injuries.

The road was blocked and traffic diverted while emergency services worked and is now clear.

One lane on the westbound side of the road remains closed at Houghton Cut due to the heavy snowfall last week, which was followed by a rockfall earlier this week.