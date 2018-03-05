A690 remains closed between Sunderland and Houghton over fears of snow collapse

A busy section of road remains closed this morning over safety concerns overhanging snow might collapse.

Sunderland City Council and Northumbria Police made the decision to close the side of the road which takes traffic from the A19 to Houghton at around noon on Friday.

On Saturday, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service used an aerial ladder platform to try and knock down some of the snow.

But the road is yet to reopen on the westbound carriageway, while the eastbound side remains accessible to traffic, with one lane closed off to traffic, causing queues backed up to Houghton.

Diversions are in place.

An inspection had been due to take place yesterday.

A still from one of the @NELiveTraffic traffic cameras on the A690, showing traffic heading towards Sunderland, with one lane closed off. Access is closed off from the opposite direction.

Burdon Lane, which had been closed from Burdon Road towards Ryhope, is now open again after the council spent yesterday clearing snow.