9 of the best places for a Sunday roast in and around Sunderland - according to TripAdvisor

These are nine of the best places for a Sunday roast in and around Sunderland according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. D'Acqua Restaurant Beautiful Sunday lunch, great service and contemporary surroundings. Highly recommended. You'll need to book in advance as it's always busy on a Sunday. TripAdvisor reviewer.

2. The Cliff Visiting the area and called in for Sunday carvery after a friend's recommendation. Excellent choice of meats and vegetables, lovely and hot - delicious. TripAdvisor reviewer.

3. The Scullery We visited today for Sunday lunch to celebrate a family engagement and we thoroughly enjoyed our visit. Food was lovely and service was excellent. TripAdvisor reviewer.

4. San Marino Visiting Sunderland and this restaurant was recommended for Sunday lunch and we were not disappointed. TripAdvisor reviewer.

