33 top music acts you can see in Sunderland this summer

Have your say

It’s going to be one of the best summers ever for music fans in Sunderland, with a galaxy of stars set to appear in the city.

No fewer than FOUR big music events are being held over the next few weeks, with something to suit all tastes.

The programme starts this weekend, when the one-day festival Let’s Rock The North East arrives at Herrington Country Park.

It’s a retro festival whose line-up reads like a ‘who’s who’ of 1980s pop.

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley is headlining, and it also features performances by the likes of Kim Wilde and Heaven 17.

You can find more details about Let’s Rock The North East here.

Fast forward to next month, and on the first weekend we have Sunniside Live, which is taking place once again in the heart of the city.

On Friday, July 6, soul legends Soul II Soul are the main attraction, then the next night it’s the turn of Lightning Seeds.

There’s a full line-up each day - you can find out more, including the full line-up and how to get tickets - here.

Then on Saturday, July 14, we have Summer Streets – a free annual festival founded five years ago by Ross Millard from local indie heroes The Futureheads,

It’s moving from its usual Southwick home to Seaburn Recreation Park to be part of the programme of events for the Tall Ships Races.

Acts as diverse as indie-pop band Little Comets and the world famous Royal Northern Sinfonia will be among a packed line-up performing across three stages.

The final musical event is a newcomer to the city’s entertainment offering, Kubix Festival.

Held over two days at Herrington Country Park, it has two very different line-ups.

The first day, Friday, August 10, is headlined by former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, and also features B*witched and Peter Andre, among others.

The second day, Saturday, August 11, has Adam Ant headlining, and a supporting cast which includes Boomtown Rats and The Undertones.

You can find out more about Kubix Festival here.

Whether you only go to one of the festivals, or dance yourself dizzy at them all, have fun!