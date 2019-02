Today marks a year since the worst of the weather set in. Here we look at the Beast from the East in South Tyneside in pictures - the rescue heroes, the perplexed pets, and the families having fun.

Dealing with the snow at Burdon Lane Sunderland City Council

Drivers faced treacherous conditions

Cars struggling on Houghton Cut North East Live Traffic

Around Ryhope

