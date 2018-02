These amazing aerial photographs capture the development of Sunderland from the 1930s until the present day.

The images, the earliest of which date from just 30 years after Orville and Wilbur Wright's first flight, show how the city has changed over the years.

From the thriving docks and industry of the past to the impressive modern sites of today, they capture the spirit of the city - with some familiar sights remaining a constant over the years.