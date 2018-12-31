25 jobs set to be created at former Sunderland Littlewoods site as plans submitted for builders merchants operation

Have your say

The former Littlewoods call centre and warehouse site in Sunderland could become home to a building merchants under new plans.

This year, a hybrid planning application was approved to create several plots to allow for the construction of phase three of Sunderland’s Strategic Transport Corridor (SSTC).

Under the plans, some firms displaced by the major road infrastructure project were set to relocate to the site off Commercial Road.

In December, a revised planning application was submitted for a parcel of land directly opposite the Raich Carter Sports Centre.

If approved, the plot could house a ‘builders merchants’ with a trade counter, outdoor storage, a new boundary fence to the west and 35 parking spaces.

The main building would also provide office space, storage and warehousing / workspace with deliveries and pickups taken from a rear service yard, a report states.

When complete, customers will be able to access the site from the A1018 roundabout and Robinson Terrace.

A design and access statement explains the plans would “allow the development to be attractive to various size businesses/potential buyers” in future.

While the 5.5-metre height of the building allows for high-loading doors for goods vehicles using the site, the report adds, it is not considered to be “over dominant in scale” to the area.

The design and access statement adds the plans will create a sustainable development, “show commitment to good design” and respond to the “specific challenges of the site.”

And once an occupier is found, the site is also expected to create 25 full-time jobs.

The public can comment on the plans until Thursday, January 10, 2019 and a final decision is expected by Wednesday, March 20.

For more information or to give feedback, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning ref 18/01953/FU4

Ex-Littlewoods site off Commercial Road, Sunderland. Pictures: Google

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service