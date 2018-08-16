19 pictures to get you excited for Sunderland Illuminations 2018

The summer holidays may not be over yet, but talk has already turned to autumn and winter with an update on Sunderland Illuminations.

Returning to Roker Park on October 18 this year and running for a month, around 200,000 tickets are expected to be sold for the annual light festival in the city.

Will you be going along?

This week we reported that plans had been lodged with the council for permission to hold the event between October 1 and November 30 each year for the next five years.

One of the most popular events in the Sunderland calendar, we’ve taken a look back at years gone by to remember some of your favourite artworks and displays.

The festival was first held in 1935, but stopped in 1939 due to the outbreak of the Second World War.

They stopped a started a couple more times over the years, before being resurrected for good in 2012.

Flick through our picture gallery above to see if you can spot some of your favourite scenes.