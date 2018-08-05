14 homes set for approval in latest phase of Sunderland estate works

Plans for 14 homes are set for approval in the latest stage of works on a Sunderland housing estate.

Sunderland City Council’s (SCC) area development control sub-committee will discuss plans for land at Fordfield Road.

As part of ‘phase three’ of works on the former Ford Estate, applicant Gleeson Regeneration aims to build three small blocks off Flodden Road, Padgate Road and Forrest Road.

This includes two, three and four-bedroom dwellings and brings the total number of houses to 287 following developer amendments for the layout.

Councillors will be asked to rubber stamp the application which will be sent to SCC’s executive director of economy and place for final approval.

But the final decision rests with the signing of a Section 106 agreement and several conditions covering construction, highway safety and ecology.

As part of these conditions, construction times will be limited between 7am-7pm, Monday to Friday, 7.30am-2pm on Saturdays and none on Sundays.

Under an agreement with the council, the developer must also pay funds towards education, off-site children’s play at the nearby ‘Blackie’ facility and public open space, a report states.

The public open space will require a payment of £20,800 towards the “maintenance upkeep and improvement of this space”.

The meeting will start at 4pm on Monday at Sunderland Civic Centre.