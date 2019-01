It must be 'Veganuary'. The campaign challenges people to try living without animal products for a month. Here we look at 11 places you can turn to for vegan options if you want to try it for yourself - or if you're already vegan and looking for new places to go:

1. The Good Apple Cafe, Derwent Street Sunderland's first vegetarian eatery restaurant, certainly in recent times, with a wide range of vegan options from breakfasts and light lunches to cakes and snacks - all served in comfortable surroundings.

2. Fausto Coffee, Marine Walk Vegan-friendly, dog-friendly, cyclist-friendly, swimmer-friendly - is this the citys friendliest cafe? One of the exciting businesses to have opened at the seafront in recent years, offering vegan lunches, cake and ice cream.

3. Love Lily, Marine Walk Another lovely little cafe to have sprung up on Sunderlands seafront in recent years, offering a number of vegan options including breakfast and pancakes. Its dog-friendly too!

4. No 2 Church Lane A burger bar founded by a vegetarian businessman. It does serve meat, but alongside a great range of vegan and vegetarian options, including a seitan patty with BBQ jackfruit, and spicy vegan risotto balls.

