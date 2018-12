As we move into the final days of the year and prepare for the countdown to 2019, we've taken a look back at some of the highlights from Sunderland's year. It's been a year of landmark occasions for the city, including the opening of a new bridge, a royal visit and playing host to the Tall Ships Races. Here are 11 reasons why 2018 was a bumper year across Wearside.

1. The opening of Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge Families from across the North East flocked to the bridge when it finally opened to the public in August. It has become the tallest structure in the region.

2. The opening of The Fans Museum Museum creator Michael Ganley was handed the keys to the museum's new base in 2017, but the doors opened to the public this year.

3. Sunderland AFC takeover The 2017/18 season was a heartbreaking one for SAFC fans. But, the sale and takeover of the club heralded a fresh start.

4. Sunderland International Airshow It's a highlight in the city's calendar each year, but the 2018 show was the 30th anniversary spectacular. A huge milestone, despite the blustery weather.

