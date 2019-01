It was a must-visit shopping destination, especially for shoppers keen to grab the latest bargains.

But recent years have not been kind to Blandford Street, with shop closures and businesses urging shoppers to use them or lose them. The terrible fire at Peacocks on Wednesday night was another blow to the street. Here we look back at the streets glory days - will we see them again?

Spring in the 1950s Blandford Street in April 1959

During the 1966 World Cup World Flags Blandford Street 'The scene in Blandford Street today see Monday July 11 1966

Geordie Jeans in sight Blandford Street in March 1994.

Taking off after the war Blandford Street May 1961 'Blandford Street, which since the late war had become one of the busiest shopping centres in Sunderland.

