10 signs Christmas is on its way in Sunderland

Pick up a festive bake and start browsing Christmas jumpers - 'tis almost the season to be jolly.
Here are ten sure-fire signs you know Christmas is coming quicker than you think in Sunderland:
1. Festive bakes abound
You won't have to go far in the city centre before you see someone with one of these. So popular have they become, Greggs even launched a dedicated countdown website for its festive bake. They went on sale on November 8, one of the earliest signs of Christmas in the city.
Since the dawning of Starbucks' signature red cup, coffee shops have gone all-out on festive vessels for their drinks at Christmas - with a seasonal twist to many of their beverages t'boot. It feels like the Christmas cups have been out since before Halloween this year. Environmentally-conscious caffeine addicts may even be packing their own festive-themed reusable cups.
As soon as Novembers pay packet has landed, expect to see overloaded shoppers plodding on like brave little donkeys with a precious load of shopping bags mangling their hands as Christmas shopping begins in earnest.
Theres now little more than a week to go until the Christmas lights go on in Sunderland, prompting families to start putting up their own decorations and see the city take on a festive glow. The city centre switch-on takes place in Keel Square on Thursday November 22.