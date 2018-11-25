10 pictures which bring back happy memories of Christmas in the 1970s, 80s and 90s in Sunderland
With Sunderland gearing up for Christmas after the lights switch-on in, we look at festive seasons past in Sunderland.
Here's 10 pictures from Christmas in Sunderland in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
1. It was a magical time
Santa's Grotto at Sava Centre Savacentre Washington
jpress
2. Creative lights
Christmas decorations Mowbray Park, 1975
other
3. They must have been so proud to get the top roles
A nativity play in December 1986
jpress
4. All you could need for your Christmas shopping
Binns Christmas Window display November 1984
jpress
View more