When Christmas had a special sparkle

10 pictures which bring back happy memories of Christmas in the 1970s, 80s and 90s in Sunderland

With Sunderland gearing up for Christmas after the lights switch-on in, we look at festive seasons past in Sunderland.

Here's 10 pictures from Christmas in Sunderland in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Santa's Grotto at Sava Centre Savacentre Washington

1. It was a magical time

Christmas decorations Mowbray Park, 1975

2. Creative lights

A nativity play in December 1986

3. They must have been so proud to get the top roles

Binns Christmas Window display November 1984

4. All you could need for your Christmas shopping

