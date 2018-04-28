Woman helped to safety after fears she would enter the sea

A woman was helped into the care of paramedics after concerns she would go into the sea.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called to the coastline of Whitburn just before 8pm yesterday.

They joined officers from Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service.

A statement from the Coastguard and the SSVLB said: "On arrival the individual was engaging with police officers and after a short while agreed to come away from the beach and was handed into the care of the ambulance service."

Both services have issued a reminder people should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in cases of emergency on the coast.