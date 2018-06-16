Whitburn Festival to bring joys of the summer to village

Flower power, song, dance and strawberry teas are all part of summer celebrations at a fortnight-long festival

The annual Whitburn Festival will feature stalls, face painters, a magician and inflatables.

And for those who want to see up and coming stars, Whitburn’s Got Talent, comprising performers from two local primary schools, will hit the stage.

The jam-packed programme, which runs until Sunday, July 1, is designed to attract visitors of all ages.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, a member of the Whitburn Festival Committee, said: “The festival is a real community event, bringing people together from across the village and beyond.

“We hope that the weather will be kind to us and that lots of people will join us once again and take advantage of all the activities and events on offer.

“It always proves really popular and I’m sure that local residents and visitors that come along will have a wonderful time.”

Saturday’s programme features a festival tea dance, which includes sandwiches and cakes, from 3pm to 6pm at The Barnes Institute in East Street.

On Wednesday, the pupils of Whitburn Village and Marsden primary schools will go head to head in the annual Whitburn’s Got Talent contest.

It takes place at 6pm in the Parish Church Hall, on Sandy Chare.

And on Friday, June 29, the three-day Flower Show starts at Whitburn Parish Church, in Church Lane.

Visitors can drop in and see colourful displays and get top horticultural tips from local experts.

The event is open from 10am to 4pm that day, from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, June 30, and from noon to 4pm on Sunday, July 1.

A festival highlight is a family fun day on Saturday, 30 June, from noon to 4pm, at Cornthwaite Park.

Its attractions include face painters, inflatables, stalls, family bowling, a magician and refreshments.

On the same day, Whitburn Parish Church will be offering traditional cream teas to visitors between noon to 3pm, and the same between noon and 4pm the following day.

And from 6.30pm on Sunday, July 1, music lovers can enjoy Songs of Praise at Whitburn Parish Church.

Councillor Dixon added: “There is a great deal of hard work goes into the planning and delivery of the festival each year.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the committee members and all those involved in helping to make it happen.”

The festival has been organised by the Whitburn Festival Committee in partnership with South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes.

Councillors Peter Boyack and Joyce Welsh, and local volunteers and church groups, have also played their part.

Festival funding has come from the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum.