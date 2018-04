A person is in the care of the police after concerns were raised for them at a coastal beauty spot.

Northumbria Police, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called to the coastal path in Whitburn at 5.50pm.

They were joined by paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service.

The Coastguard said its officers, the SSVLB and the medics stood by until the incident was resolved, with the person now in the care of the police.