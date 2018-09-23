North East Skinny Dip sees hundreds bare all and brave the icy North Sea to raise money for charity

More than 600 people stripped naked and ran into the chilly North Sea to welcome the autumn equinox.

Organisers of the North East Skinny Dip said today's event, at Druridge Bay in Northumberland, had its biggest ever turnout - 200 more than last year.

It was the biggest-ever turnout for the North East Skinny Dip, which raises money for Mind. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The hundreds who took part in the annual event raised thousands of pounds for Mind - The Mental Health Charity.

Organiser Jax Higginson, from Whitburn, said: "It was absolutely massive. There were 200 more people than last year. It's just spiralled."

She said: "I just want to express my eternal gratitude to everyone - the dippers, the volunteers, everyone.

"We've already raised £7,000 on the day from donations and pledges and everything, and there will be more to come."

Many of those who took part in the dip camped out before the run into the sea just before 7am.

Ms Higginson said they were concerned it would rain, but instead were treated to a clear night and ideal conditions for a skinny dip.

The event has raised more than £30,000 for Mind since 2012.

