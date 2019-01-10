Entries open for headtorch night run challenge at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas

Runners are being challenged to take on a moonlight race at one of the area's best-loved beauty spots.

Entries are open for the Night Run events at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas, which will see hundreds of runners bound round the tracks and trails at the coast - with the landmark's historic light shining bright especially for the occasion.

Picture by Matthew Antrobus

Two routes are on offer at the event on February 2, both totally traffic-free and following paths and trails, and suitable from age 12 - but under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The Explorer route, at 3km (just under two miles), is intended as being a more family adventure, good for little legs and new runners.

The 7km Adventurer route (about 4.5miles) is designed to put more seasoned runners through their paces, but slower runners and those who would prefer to walk some or all of the course are welcome on both races.

The runs are organised by the National Trust, working with Cotswold Outdoor, as part of a national series of races. All those taking part will receive a wooden oak leaf medal.

Mimi Rousell from the National Trust's active outdoors team said: "Night Runs are a great way of enjoying the outdoors during the autumn and winter months.

“The darkness heightens your senses. You’ll feel the wind on your face and hear the animals that like to come out at night. Seeing hundreds of runners light up the pathways with their torches also makes the experience extra special.

“Whether you’re new to running, a seasoned trail runner or a family looking for an adventure you’ll find going on a Night Run fun and exciting. It’s a great way to meet new people and socialise with friends.”

Steve Hulbert, senior partnerships manager at Cotswold Outdoors, said: “Adventures come in all shapes and sizes, and night run is no exception.

"We’re thrilled to be working with the National Trust on the Night Run series once more, and look forward to sharing our passion for the outdoors and expert advice in-store with its supporters"

Organisers say runners will be guided by the "friendly glow" of Souter’s light, which is not usually in action, but is being switched on especially for the races.

The Lighthouse Café will also be open before and after the races. Registration for both routes starts at 4.30pm and closes at 5.45pm.

Entry costs £14, or £13 for people entering together in group's of four or more.

You can enter online at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/souter-lighthouse-and-the-leas/whats-on or call 0344 249 1895.

Entries close 24 hours before the event. If there are places left, some will be on offer on the day, when only cash will be accepted.