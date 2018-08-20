'Thank you to fate for working your magic' - South Shields' Jade Thirlwall celebrates seven years of Little Mix

Popstar Jade Thirlwall has thanked fans, friends and family as she celebrates the seventh birthday of Little Mix.

The group, made up of Jade, Perrie Edwards - also from South Shields - Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, were formed on The X Factor in 2011. They went on to become the first group to win the competition under mentor and former N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos. In an emotional message on Instagram, Jade thanked everyone who has been part of the band's journey to date, and ended the post with a tribute to her band mates. It said:" Thank you to my 3 sisters for absolutely everything, I love you." Here we take a look at the journey of Little Mix - and how others have celebrated the seven-year anniversary of their start.