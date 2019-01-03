Video shows poorly Carter Cookson as his parents hope for a miracle for their baby boy

A video of poorly baby boy Carter Cookson shows the 'feisty little super hero' as the newborn continues to fight a serious heart problem.

Sarah and Chris Cookson - who set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation - have thanked the public saying they are 'forever grateful for your love and support'.

Baby Carter Cookson has a serious heart problem

Sarah has shared pictures of their beautiful baby boy after the devastated couple discovered he has serious heart problems.

The devastated mum said: "I don't know why God is being so cruel and putting us through so much heartache, we truly do not deserve it."

It's the second heartbreaking ordeal the South Shields couple have faced after losing their son Charlie, at the age of just two, in October 2013.

Now their second child and Charlie's brother, Carter, is fighting a serious heart condition in Freeman's Hospital in Newcastle.

He's attached to a Ecmo machine

Sarah said: "Our beautiful baby Carter has something wrong with his heart, he is now attached to a machine that is keeping him alive, until his little body can show us that he has enough strength to try and work again, we are so heartbroken the pain is suffocating.

"We are praying that his big brother is working his magic and we see a miracle in our Carter."

The newborn boy suffered three cardiac arrests when he was just a day old and his parents made the decision to let his body rest an attach him to an Ecmo machine - which oxygenates his blood and pumping it back into his tiny body.

Posting the video to her Facebook page, Sarah said: "We have loved seeing his eyes open and his little arms moving...but at the same time it is bitter sweet.

The poorly little boy has been described as their 'feisty little super hero'

"If we shut out the machinery around him we can pretend, but realistically if his Ecmo machine was not attached, at this point his heart would not work and he would not be with us."

Hundreds of messages of support have flooded in for the couple who have helped so many families.

Their first child Charlie died after battling a mystery medical condition which meant he spent most of his short life in hospital.

They have since set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation in honour of the youngster - a charity which gives grants to help families who have a child with a life-limiting conditions.