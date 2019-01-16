Urgent plea as parents of Carter Cookson told they have just three days to find a heart

The parents of battling baby Carter Cookson have been told the devastating news that they have just three days to find a heart for their little boy.

Sarah and Chris Cookson, who welcomed their son into the world on Boxing Day 2018, were facing a race against time with just weeks to find their baby a heart.

Carter's parents have made a desperate plea for the public to share their appeal

But in another tragic blow they’ve been told issues with the Ecmo machine, which is keeping him alive, mean they now have just three days to find a heart so that he can undergo a life-saving transplant.

Posting on the Find a heart for Carter Facebook page tonight, the family said: “We really do need your love, support and prayers more than anything now.

“Carter’s Mammy and Daddy have met with doctors today, they have been advised that due to issues with the Ecmo machine they now predict that they only have three days to find a heart.

“We need this story to get to the right people. Please please share as much as you can on all social media we are all heart broken at this latest news but won’t give up hope.

The little fighter, who is suffering with serious heart problems, underwent heart surgery at just a few days old.

Days later doctors told his family that his only chance is to have a heart transplant.

Chris and Sarah launched campaign '#findaheartforCarter' and are hoping for celebrities to share their appeal for a heart.

Tragically, the couple’s first son Charlie died in October 2013 at the age of two.

In his memory Sarah and Chris, who live in South Shields, set up the Charlie Cookson Foundation which provides financial support to parents of seriously ill children.

Crowds are invited to take part in a candlelit vigil to help raise awarness for little Carter , who at just three weeks old is hooked up to an Ecmo machine at Newcastle’s Freeman hospital which is keeping him alive.

Light A Candle For Carter will be taking place outside South Shields Town Hall in Westoe Road, tonight at 5.30pm.

