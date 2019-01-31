South Shields dad, 45, dies after being hit by a car: Police appeal for dashcam footage

Have your say

The family of a 45-year-old man who died after being hit by a car say the father of one will be missed by all who knew him.

David Moore, who was originally from South Shields, was crossing the road between the East Stanley and Beamish roundabout when he was struck by a car on Monday evening.

In a tribute, David's family said he would be a sadly missed by all who knew him.

The father-of-one was an avid Liverpool supporter and loved to play pool. He also enjoyed walking, particularly with his 15-year-old son Spencer.

His family said the father and son's relationship was often described as being like that of 'best mates' and, although separated from his partner Tina, the three of them would spend a lot of time together.

David is survived by his mum Dorothy Moore and sister Kath Chadderton.

The accident happened at around 6.30pm on Monday and police closed the road while paramedics attended.

Sadly, David was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 0191-3752159 or call 101 quoting reference number 362 of January 28.