South Shields charity couple facing second baby heartache

A mum and dad who used the tragedy of losing their first son to set up a charity which supports other families are facing new heartache as their second baby fights for his life.

Sarah and Chris Cookson - who set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation - welcomed their little boy Carter into the world on Boxing Day but were devastated to discover their 'little super hero' has serious problems with his heart.

Charlie Cookson died aged two

It's the second heartbreaking ordeal the South Shields couple have faced after losing Charlie, at the age of just two, in October 2013.

Charlie died after battling a mystery medical condition which meant he spent most of his short life in hospital.

His devastated parents set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation in honour of the youngster - a charity which gives grants to help families who have a child with a life-limiting conditions.

Now their second child and Charlie's brother, Carter, is fighting a serious heart condition in Freeman's Hospital in Newcastle.

In a message posted on Sarah's Facebook page, she said: "We have loved seeing his eyes open and his little arms moving...but at the same time it is bitter sweet.

"If we shut out the machinery around him we can pretend, but realistically if his Ecmo machine was not attached, at this point his heart would not work and he would not be with us.

"We are living in a bubble of fear, his heart is very complicated in it's rhythm, it is so hard for us to get our head round but the knowledge on this PICU is incredible, we know they are doing their very very best for our baby boy.

"His little body has had to be shocked three times in the past 24 hours to bring his heart rate down from 300 bpm ...a phone call to our room at 3am is like being shot in the heart with a gun.

"We are just living off our nerves with no sleep, praying so very hard."

The 'feisty' new born suffered three cardiac arrests when he was just a day old and his parents made the decision to let his body rest an attach him to an Ecmo machine - which oxygenates his blood and pumping it back into his tiny body.

A statement posted to the Charlie Cookson Foundation Facebook Page says: "Welcome to the world Carter.

"Charlie's brother arrived boxing day he is just gorgeous but he is also very poorly. Carter has a very poorly heart and we are all hoping for a miracle.

"Since we almost lost him on the 27th avoiding 3 cardiac arrests with intervention, his mammy and daddy had to make the decision to let his body rest and attach him fully to an Ecmo machine which has been keeping him alive, oxygenating his blood and pumping the blood back in to his body to keep his organs alive.

"The doctors have decided to start and tweak down his support to see how he reacts... we are praying so hard that his heart starts to regulate a beat and he proves he can do this without the machines.

"Please keep your prayers going they are helping him get this far! With all your love he CAN do this! he is A COOKIE!"

The couple have faced heartbreak that every parents fear when their battling Charlie died five years ago.

Charlie had numerous medical issues, including epilepsy, as part of his mystery condition which left him needing round the clock care.

During his life he also overcame a number of serious illnesses – including meningitis and septicaemia – and underwent several operations, including two hernia repairs and a brain biopsy.

However, none of his ailments were genetic and the couple know there’s no reason for this baby to have any similar health issues.