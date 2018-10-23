Plastic caught on overhead line causes more Metro delays

Have your say

Plastic tangled in the overhead line has led to more delays on the Metro today.

There are currently delays of up to 20 minutes on trains running between St James, Newcastle, and Chichester, South Shields.

In the blustery winds, plastic became tangled on the overhead line at Hebburn.

A spokesperson for the Metro said: "Teams were sent out to retrieve the plastic and the power had to be switched off briefly."

Trains are now running to all destinations but not to timetable.

Trains were delayed this morning due to a tree on the line at Cullercoats.

Metro users are urged to allow for extra time for their journey.