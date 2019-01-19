'Our hearts are breaking' say parents of Carter Cookson as search for a heart continues

The parents of Carter Cookson say they won't give up on their little boy until he takes his last breath as they continue their desperate appeal for a new heart.

Sarah and Chris Cookson are spending as much time as they can with little Carter as they hope and pray for a new heart.

Little Carter Cookson desperately needs a new heart

The battling baby boy, who was born on Boxing Day 2018, needs a life-saving transplant after having surgery just a few days into his life.

His parents launched an urgent appeal on social media which has travelled across the globe but on Wednesday evening the devastated family announced they had just days, not weeks, to find their little boy a heart .

Sarah has now taken to Facebook to thank everyone who has supported their appeal - which has received the backing of South Shields celebrities Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and comedian Chris Ramsey.

Sarah said: "We are spending as much time as we can with our very brave, amazing baby boy... if our worst fear becomes reality and his gift does not arrive and all we have left is memories.

"We have done everything we can ... we have reached out and bared our souls and heartache for him to give him his best chance of survival.

"Our hearts are breaking... as once again no phone call..and another day closer to losing our baby.

"We are now focusing on being his Mammy and Daddy... reading him stories, fussing him, cleaning him... holding his hands and telling him how much we love him xxx xxx

"Still praying...we will never give up until his last breath.

"Thank you all....you have been.... well in all honesty I can't find the words to express how amazing you have all been. We tell our boy all about your love, kindness and support."

More than 100 people came together on Thursday to attend a special vigil held in South Shields, with the aim of spreading word of the campaign to find Carter a heart.

Sarah and Chris tragically lost their first son Charlie in 2013, and have since set up a charity in his name, the Charlie Cookson Foundation, and have devoted their lives to supporting the parents of seriously ill children.

For more information, visit Find A Heart for Carter on Facebook and Tweet #FindAHeartForCarter to show your support.