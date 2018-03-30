More disruption on Metro as engineering work is extended

Metro passengers have been warned to expect more disruption this morning after engineering work was extended.

The service between Bede and Chichester, in South Tyneside, had been due to resume from 9am this morning.

However, Metro bosses now say the work being carried out - which began at 9pm last night - will not be completed until 12pm.

Trains are currently off between Bede and South Shields.

The service will continue to be suspended between Chichester and South Shields until Sunday morning.

Trains have been suspended in the area as preparation work for the new South Shields Interchange gets underway.

Replacement bus number 900 is calling at all stations between Jarrow and South Shields until 12pm, and between Chichester and South Shields beyond that.

Metro posted on Twitter this morning: "Engineering work at South Shields has been extended.

"Replacement bus number 900 will continue to run between Jarrow and South Shields until 12pm.

"Trains will run to Bede. If travelling further than Bede please change to the bus at Jarrow. Apologies."