Metro trains running again after cable theft knocked out services

Metro services are now running again after a cable theft knocked out trains between Pelaw and South Shields.

It was the second time in a fortnight that services have been knocked out due to a cable theft, and there have been several similar incidents in recent years.

Metro announced services were suspended this morning after an overnight theft in the Hebburn area.

A bus replacement service was drafted in, as well as a Metro ticket acceptance scheme on Go North East buses.

Services were restored as far as Chichester by 12.30pm, before Metro confirmed trains were running to all destinations by 1.30pm - though warned of delays.

A £1,000 reward was issued after a similar incident earlier this month, and Nexus confirmed the same incentive stood for anyone with information in relation to last night's theft.

A spokesman said: “This has been reported to the police and we are offering £1,000 reward for information that leads to the thieves being caught.”