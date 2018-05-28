Metro services partially running after second cable theft in a fortnight

Have your say

Metro passengers are again facing transport misery today after a services were suspended due to a cable theft.

Trains are now running between Pelaw and Chichester, but with 20 minute delays.

Services were knocked out altogether between South Shields and Pelaw this morning following the overnight theft in the Hebburn area.

Metro chiefs said this morning there was only a limited service to South Hylton.

The 900 replacement bus will continue operating until about 1pm, and Metro tickets are being accepted on the Go North East 26 and 27 bus services until the same time.

It is the second time in a fortnight that services have been knocked out due to a cable theft, and there have been several similar incidents in recent years.

Northumbria Police have appealed for information, and a £1,000 reward was offered for information after the incident on May 16.

A Nexus spokesman said: “Services have been halted between Pelaw and South Shields due cable theft over night.

“Staff are at the scene and have carried out the repairs.

“This has been reported to the police and we are offering £1,000 reward for information that leads to the thieves being caught.”

It is understood repairs are nearing completion and it is hoped trains will resume service soon.

