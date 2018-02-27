Metro services back running after points problem caused delays as snow hits North East

Metro passengers have been facing some delays this morning due to a points issue, but services are running to all destinations.

Met Office forecasters had warned of potential transport disruption this morning, but the North East network has been bearing up after days of planning by firms and public agencies.

Metro services were hit by a points problem this morning at Pelaw, but transport executive Nexus says trains are now up and running normally.

Related: Drivers warned to take care after lorry overturns on busy dual carriageway in Washington

"The points at Pelaw are fixed. Trains are running to all destinations, they are frequent- not to timetable. Thank you for your patience," a statement from Metro read.

Virgin Trains East Coast is also running a full timetable.

Grand Central cancelled its 6.45am service this morning due to a train fault and advised passengers from Sunderland and Hartlepool to connect with Virgin Trains East Coast services.

Northern said trains between Middlesbrough and Darlington are running at reduced speed due to signalling problems, but has not reported any other issues on its services.