Metro service 'running to all destinations' following major rush hour disruption

Metro trains are running to all destinations this morning following major disruption yesterday evening.

Trains were suspended between Monument and Heworth, in both directions, due to seven metres of overhead line coming down at Gateshead.



The service was also stopped between Chichester and South Shields.

The overhead line has now been recovered and repaired and Tyne and Wear Metro announced trains are running to all destinations this morning.

Passengers affected by the disruption can claim a refund.

In the early hours of this morning, a spokesman for the service tweeted: "Our trains are now all back in the depot, with the repairs to the line between Heworth and Jesmond complete.

"We plan on resuming service as usual to all destinations tomorrow morning. Thank you for your patience during this time.

"Passengers affected by the disruption can claim a refund from our Customer Relations team.

"You can find out more about our refund policy and how to claim via our website here."

There were delays across the network last night due to the technical fault and Go North East buses were accepting tickets between Heworth and South Shields/ Park Lane.